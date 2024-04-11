The Giants signed Phillips (wrist) on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Phillips spent the last two years of his career with the Bills, and he'll stay in New York after agreeing to terms with the Giants. The veteran defensive lineman has appeared in 26 games over the past two seasons, recording 35 total tackles and four sacks. Phillips missed the Bills' final three games of the regular season as well as a pair of playoff games after sustaining a wrist injury, but he should be good to go for the start of the Giants' offseason program.