Allen's threw for the second straight Saturday, the first time he's done so on back-to-back days since suffering his elbow injury. Coach Sean McDermott says he has not yet ruled Allen out for next week's game against the Jets and will evaluate the rookie all week, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

After watching Nathan Peterman and Derek Anderson struggle miserably the past three games, Allen can't come back soon enough, though the Bills could always play it safe with a bye coming up in Week 11. We'll know more about Allen once practice starts up for the struggling Bills on Wednesday.