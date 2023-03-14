Allen agreed to a restructured contract with the Bills on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Buffalo created close to $32 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of Allen and Von Miller. Allen accounted for just over $21 million of that cap space by converting $26.4 million of his 2023 salary into a signing bonus. The quarterback -- who turns 27 in May -- is hoping this move will help the Bills fortify the roster around him after consistently falling short in the playoffs in recent years. Allen's expected to enter the 2023 season fully healthy after playing through a lingering UCL injury in his elbow in 2022.
