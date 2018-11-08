Bills' Josh Allen: Turns in another limited practice
Allen (elbow) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
According to Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic, Allen continued to sport a protective brace over his sprained right elbow, which has kept him out of action the last two games. There seems to be more optimism about Allen's health this week after he was able to practice on back-to-back days in limited fashion, but leaving the door open for him to potentially start Sunday against the Jets. In order for that to be realistic, Allen will likely need to fit in more work in full team drills, as he was only going through individual positional work during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo. If neither Allen nor Derek Anderson (concussion) -- who didn't participate in practice Thursday -- are cleared to play this weekend, Nathan Peterman would likely be in store for another start.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...