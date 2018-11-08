Allen (elbow) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

According to Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic, Allen continued to sport a protective brace over his sprained right elbow, which has kept him out of action the last two games. There seems to be more optimism about Allen's health this week after he was able to practice on back-to-back days in limited fashion, but leaving the door open for him to potentially start Sunday against the Jets. In order for that to be realistic, Allen will likely need to fit in more work in full team drills, as he was only going through individual positional work during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo. If neither Allen nor Derek Anderson (concussion) -- who didn't participate in practice Thursday -- are cleared to play this weekend, Nathan Peterman would likely be in store for another start.