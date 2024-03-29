Elam, who missed most of the 2023 regular season due to an ankle injury and coaching decisions, finished with 14 total tackles over three regular-season games.

Elam did appear in both of the Bills' playoff games, though he was limited to special teams in the divisional-round loss to the Chiefs. So far in his young career, Elam's output in two NFL seasons hasn't come close to matching his first-round status, but the Bills had to let several secondary members move on this season and will likely spend one of their high picks on receiver, so Elam may be earmarked for a more prominent role in 2024 even if he's not a starter just yet. Some comments from team brass in the offseason have indicated the Bills are hopeful Elam is ready to make that jump in performance.