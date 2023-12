Elam (ankle) will not be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Elam resumed practicing Wednesday, but Buffalo isn't yet ready to fully activate him from IR. If Elam isn't activated within his 21-day practice window, he will be forced to remain on IR for for the rest of the season. His next chance to return to the lineup will come Week 15 against the Cowboys.