The Bills signed Hamler (undisclosed) to a reserve/future contract Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Hamler was placed on the Colts' practice squad injured list Dec. 1 with an undisclosed injury. His practice squad contract with Indianapolis ended Monday and he now joins the Bills later in the week. Hamler won't be eligible to play in the postseason, but he will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in Buffalo next season.