Hamler (pectoral/pericarditis) signed with the Colts' practice squad Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hamler underwent surgery in March to repair a partially torn pectoral before being diagnosed with pericarditis in late July. The latter issue led to him being waived by the Broncos with a non-football illness designation. His addition to the Colts' practice squad indicates his health is back up to par, so he will now look to make an impression at practice.