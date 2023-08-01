Broncos coach Sean Payton said Tuesday that Hamler (pectoral/pericarditis) could return in around six weeks, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

It's been a rough offseason for Hamler, who had surgery in March on a partially torn pectoral and more recently was diagnosed with a heart condition called pericarditis. The Broncos waived him Monday with a non-football injury designation, but they apparently intend to bring the 2020 second-round pick back into the fold soon enough. With Hamler likely to miss the start of the season and Tim Patrick out for the year with an Achilles tear, rookie second-round pick Marvin Mims has a chance to join Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton in three-wide sets right out of the gate.