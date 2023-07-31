The Broncos intend to waived Hamler (pectoral) on Monday with a non-football illness designation, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hamler missed the entire offseason program following March surgery to repair a partially torn pectoral, which was expected to take 4-to-6 months of recovery. Denver eventually placed him on the active/non-football injury list on the eve of training camp, but he soon will move to the reserve/non-football injury list due to pericarditis, which Hamler revealed on his personal Instagram account Monday, per Mike Klis of 9News Denver. Hamler thus is slated to miss at least the first four games of the upcoming campaign. With Tim Patrick likely sustaining a torn Achilles at Monday's practice, the Broncos' depth at wide receiver has thinned out behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.