Hamler (pectoral/pericarditis) had a visit with the Colts on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hamler dealt with a pair of health-related issues in the offseason, undergoing surgery in March to repair a partially torn pectoral before being diagnosed with pericarditis in late July. The latter spurred the Broncos to waive him with a non-football illness designation on July 31, and one day later coach Sean Payton noted Hamler's recovery should last about six weeks, including ramping up his conditioning. It's officially been six weeks since those comments, so it appears teams are starting to inquire about the current state of Hamler's health.