The Broncos officially waived Hamler (pectoral) with a non-football illness designation Monday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Hamler, who's still recovering from offseason pectoral surgery, revealed on his personal Instagram account Monday that he has also been diagnosed with pericarditis. The Broncos have officially waived him to clear a roster spot, but he's expected to be re-signed by Denver when healthy. If he would've been placed on the reserve/NFI list before the regular season, Hamler would've been forced to miss the entire 2023 campaign, so by letting him go now, Hamler still has a chance to play this season. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Hamler's condition is expected to keep him out for weeks, not months, so there's optimism he could return relatively early in the campaign.