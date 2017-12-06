Johnson, who injured his knee during Sunday's loss to the Patriots, was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.

This signifies the injury isn't too severe. Johnson is only the No. 3 cornerback, but his presence would take on added importance Sunday vs. the Colts if starter Tre'Davious White can't make it back from a concussion.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories