Bills' LeSean McCoy: May not be available for trade

Coach Sean McDermott tried to defuse trade rumors about McCoy during a Wednesday morning press conference, Sal Maiorana of The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports. "Just to get out in front of this LeSean thing a little bit here the best I could, as best I can, LeSean is one of our better players, thought he had a good game the other day and we're just looking forward to playing the Houston Texans," McDermott said.

Rumors about a potential trade date back to the offseason, as a 30-year-old running back doesn't seem like the best fit for a team headed for a rebuilding season. Of course, the Bills have managed to stay somewhat competitive with two wins in their first five games, and McCoy is still the centerpiece of an otherwise undermanned offense. The rumors kicked back into gear Monday when it was announced that Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (knee) will be out for the rest of the season. A reunion between McCoy and his former team might make some sense, but it seems likely the Bills hold onto their lead back for at least a few more weeks. McDermott did acknowledge the likelihood that general manager Brandon Beane has fielded calls about McCoy's availability. The Bills are traveling to Houston this weekend to face a Texans defense that allows just 3.4 yards per carry and 95 rushing yards per game.