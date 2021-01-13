McCoy (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
McCoy was forced to miss last weekend's wild-card win over Washington due to an ailment, but he now appears back to full health. With Ronald Jones (quadriceps) still not practicing, it's possible that the veteran could get a chance at handling expanded depth duties alongside Ke'Shawn Vaughn during Sunday's road game against the Saints. Of course, Leonard Fournette will be the clear favorite to lead Tampa Bay's backfield if Jones is limited or can't go.
