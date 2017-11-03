Bills' LeSean McCoy: Stymied on ground in loss

McCoy rushed 12 times for 25 yards and failed to bring in his only target in Thursday's 34-21 loss to the Jets. He also recovered a Tyrod Taylor fumble.

Coming off a season-best 151-yard rushing day in Week 9, McCoy was stonewalled throughout Thursday's contest by an aggressive Jets front. The multi-time Pro Bowler managed 13 yards on one carry, so his 11 other totes went for just 12 yards. Despite the difficult night, the rushing yardage total was only McCoy's third worst of the season, as he'd posted nine and 21 yards, respectively in Weeks 2 and 3. He was also held without a catch for the first time in 2017, and his number of rushing touches equaled a season low. McCoy will look to bounce back in a much friendlier matchup against the Saints in Week 10.