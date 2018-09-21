Bills' LeSean McCoy: Week 3 decision still pending

Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday morning that the Bills have not yet decided whether or not McCoy (ribs) will play Sunday against the Vikings, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

McCoy's status has been in flux all week due to his rib injury, and that remains the case of Friday morning. A better feel regarding McCoy's Week 3 status could be had after Friday's practice ends, but it's possible a final call on his availability is not made until Sunday.