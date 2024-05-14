The Bills are slated to sign Valdes-Scantling to a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Valdes-Scantling was released by the Chiefs back in February, and he now lands with another AFC powerhouse. Buffalo's revamped wide receiver corps, which lost Stefon Diggs via trade and Gabe Davis to free agency, could use a deep threat to complement Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and rookie second-round pick Keon Coleman. Working as the No. 4 man on the depth chart could be an ideal situation for Valdes-Scantling to contribute, though if utilized only as a situation downfield target, he's more likely to slightly raise Josh Allen's ceiling than carry standalone value. Across 16 regular-season games last year, the 29-year-old compiled a career-low 21-315-1 receiving line.