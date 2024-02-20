The Chiefs may release Valdes-Scantling this offseason, a move that would clear up $12 million in cap space, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

It's a no-brainer move barring a renegotiated contract, despite Valdes-Scantling's contributions in the playoffs the past two seasons. He's won two rings since signing a three-year, $30 million contact with the Chiefs in March 2022, but he caught only 21 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown in 16 games during the 2023 regular season. Valdes-Scantling will turn 30 during the 2024 season and has never reached 700 yards despite taking nearly all of his NFL snaps with either Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers under center.