Valdes-Scantling recorded two receptions on four targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bills.

Valdes-Scantling got attention this season for the wrong reasons, as he often squandered opportunities with drops. However, he delivered key receptions of 32 and 30 yards in the Chiefs' win, both of which helped set up touchdowns later in the drive. It was Valdes-Scantling's highest yardage total since Week 7 and the first time he topped 30 receiving yards in that span. With Kadarius Toney (hip) struggling to get healthy and Mecole Hardman losing a key fumble Sunday, Valdes-Scantling may be called upon once again in the AFC Championship Game against Baltimore.