Valdes-Scantling gathered in one of three targets for three yards during Sunday's 25-17 win against Cincinnati.

Valdes-Scantling certainly hasn't produced at a level that satisfies the terms of his contract for the 2023 campaign, catching no more than three passes in a contest, which occurred only once in Week 7. He has only one touchdown this year and has clearly fallen behind in the target pecking order, so from a fantasy perspective, there's little reason to show much interest in the veteran. He still plays plenty, however, logging the second-most snaps among wideouts in Week 17. With the Chiefs locked into the No. 3 playoff seed, it's possible some players could get a rest in Week 18 to ensure they are healthy for the postseason.