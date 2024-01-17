Valdes-Scantling recorded one catch for eight yards on two targets Saturday in the Chiefs' 26-7 loss to the Dolphins in wild-card round.

Valdes-Scantling returned to action after he was active for the Chiefs' 13-12 win over the Chargers in the regular-season finale Jan. 7, though he didn't actually play any snaps in the contest while Kansas City held out several key players with its postseason positioning alreayd locked up. The 29-year-old turned in a disappointing season overall, with his 21-315-1 receiving line on 42 targets over 16 appearances marking a steep decline from his already modest outputs of 42 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns over his 17 appearances in 2022, his first campaign in Kansas City. Valdes-Scantling has one more season left on his three-year contract, but barring a dramatic turnaround in his performance over the duration of the postseason, the Chiefs will likely move on from the veteran wideout this offseason or rework his contract.