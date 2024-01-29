Valdes-Scantling caught both of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 17-10 AFC Championship win over the Ravens.

Valdes-Scantling began Kansas City's final offensive drive with just one reception for six yards before getting loose over the top for a 32-yard reception that allowed his team to run out the clock and advance to Super Bowl LVIII. That's now two consecutive weeks in which the 29-year-old wideout made clutch receptions to help his team ice out playoff victories. MVS will attempt to work his postseason magic as one of superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes' auxiliary options in Las Vegas on Sunday Feb. 11.