Milano recorded four tackles and an interception in Sunday's 38-10 win versus Las Vegas.

With the game already in hand and the Raiders in desperation mode, Milano jumped in front of a Jimmy Garoppolo pass intended for Josh Jacobs late in the third quarter to notch his second interception of the year. He's also still on pace for more than 100 tackles over a full season and is therefore a fine option at IDP heading into a Week 3 matchup at Washington.