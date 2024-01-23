Milano (leg) doesn't have a rehab timeline, though Bills GM Brandon Beane said Tuesday that the linebacker is "probably closer to being through rehab" than cornerback Tre'Davious White (Achilles), Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills lost two of their best defenders to season-ending injuries in early October, with Milano fracturing his leg one week after White tore an Achilles' tendon. The latter is more likely to be a concern for 2024, though it's certainly possible Milano's rehab process impacts his spring/summer as he prepares for his age-30 season. The linebacker is under contract through 2026, including a fully guaranteed $4.125 million base salary (and $12.437 million cap hit) for 2024.