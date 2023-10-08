Milano has been diagnosed with a fractured leg and is also feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Milano is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his knee as the Bills look to determine whether he suffered any ligament damage, but even if the fractured leg is the most serious of his injuries, the star linebacker appears set to miss extended time. The loss of Milano is a significant for the Buffalo defense, as the 29-year-old was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022 and was off to another strong start to the first five games of the 2023 season with 30 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Dorian Williams and Tyrel Dodson are expected to benefit the most from a playing-time standpoint while Milano is out.