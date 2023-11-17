Coach Sean McDermott said Friday he doesn't believe Milano (leg) has a chance to return from IR this season, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Milano suffered a fractured right leg early October, one of numerous brutal injuries for Buffalo's defense this season. At the time of Milano's injury McDermott insinuated that the All-Pro linebacker could have a chance to return down the stretch, but it sounds like that's no longer in play. As such, Milano's attention will be turned to making a full recovery for the 2024 campaign.