Milano suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London and won't return. He recorded three tackles prior to departing.

Milano was carted to the locker room and had an air cast on his leg. The seventh-year linebacker fills a key role on the Buffalo defense and had compiled 30 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble through five games this season. Dorian Williams came off the bench to replace Milano in the lineup.