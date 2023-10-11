The Bills placed Milano (leg) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Milano is set to miss significant time due to a fractured right leg suffered during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, so his move to injured reserve comes as little surprise. Buffalo is also waiting the results of an MRI to determine whether the All-Pro linebacker has suffered an additional knee injury, though Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports that coach Sean McDermott said "the door hasn't been shut" on him making a return down the stretch.