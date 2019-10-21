Hyde notched five solo tackles during Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

Hyde also returned an onside kick for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, securing Buffalo's win over Miami. The 28-year-old plays a key role in the Bills' secondary, but his low weekly tackle totals prevent him from possessing much upside in IDP formats.

