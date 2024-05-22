Edwards sat out Tuesday's OTA session due to a shoulder issue, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills haven't indicated that Edwards' injury is anything serious, so he'll likely be back on the field by the time training camp opens in the summer. After signing a one-year deal in March, Edwards has a good chance of starting at free safety with Buffalo having thus far not made an effort to re-sign longtime secondary mainstay Micah Hyde, who is currently without a team and is a question mark to return to football due to long-time neck issues. Even if Hyde does return to the Bills, the younger and healthier Edwards may be the team's preferred starter anyway.