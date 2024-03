Edwards signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

This past season with the Chiefs, Edwards logged 51 tackles and an interception in 17 regular season games, including five starts. In his new locale, the 2019 third-rounder -- who turns 28 in May -- bolsters a safety corps that recently saw Jordan Poyer sign with the Dolphins in free agency.