Edwards is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Chiefs, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After playing five games with Tampa Bay and three with Buffalo during the 2024 regular season, a span in which he recorded 12 tackles, Edwards returns to Kansas City, where spent the 2023 campaign and logged 51 tackles over the course of 17 regular season outings. In his return to the Chiefs, Edwards -- a 2019 third-rounder -- will add depth and experience to a safety corps that with be minus Justin Reid, who signed with the Saints last month.