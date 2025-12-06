Chiefs' Mike Edwards: Signed to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chiefs signed Edwards to the active roster from their practice squad Saturday.
Edwards will officially join the active roster after logging four tackles (two solo) in his season debut during the team's Week 13 loss to Dallas. With Christian Roland-Wallace landing on injured reserve with a back injury earlier in the day, Edwards could take over as the team's starting slot cornerback going forward.
