Edwards finished the 2024 regular season with 11 tackles (six solo) and one defensed pass across five games.

Edwards returned to the team that invested a 2019 third-round pick in him after opening the season with the Bills and then joining the Titans for a week following his release by Buffalo. Edwards then suffered a hamstring injury two games into his Buccaneers tenure, leading to a pair of absences before a Week 16 return. Edwards' best showing actually came during the wild-card loss to the Commanders, when he recorded five tackles across 57 snaps. Edwards will once again be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins, and it remains to be seen if Tampa Bay will be interested in a reunion.