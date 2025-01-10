Edward (quadriceps) practiced in full Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC home wild-card round game against the Commanders.
Edwards strung together a LP-LP-FP series of practices this week, which seemingly gives him solid odds of being cleared to suit up for Sunday's home playoff game against Washington. He's dealing with a quadriceps injury which forced him out of the Buccaneers' regular-season finale against New Orleans early, which was initially diagnosed as cramps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Begins week limited•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Exits early Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Good to go against Dallas•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Questionable for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Ruled out for Week 15•