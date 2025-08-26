Mike Edwards: Released by Kansas City
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chiefs released Edwards (hamstring) on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Edwards signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs earlier in the offseason after he appeared in eight combined regular-season games with the Bills and Bucs last year. The 29-year-old safety will look to find a reserve role elsewhere.
