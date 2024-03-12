Morrow is set to sign a one-year deal with the Bills on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Networkreports.

Morrow enjoyed a successful 2023 campaign that saw him start 11 games for the Eagles while Nakobe Dean tended to a foot injury. The 28-year-old amassed 95 combined tackles, including 3.0 sacks and five passes defended. He'll likely fill a depth role in the Bills' linebacker cords behind Terel Bernard in the middle.