Morrow played 15 regular-season games (12 starts) and finished second on the Eagles in both tackles (95) and solo tackles (66) as well as fumble recoveries (two).

Morrow couldn't quite match his 116 tackles and 83 solo efforts from his previous season in Chicago, but that game in two more games. Morrow also notched three sacks, matching his previous career high set with the Raiders in 2020.