Morrow (abdomen) is inactive for Monday's matchup against the Giants.
Morrow didn't practice at all during Week 16 prep but was still given a questionable designation. However, he won't be able to suit up and will miss his first game since Week 1. Newcomer Shaquille Leonard may see an uptick in snaps in Morrow's absence.
