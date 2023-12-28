Morrow (abdomen) was considered a limited participant at Philadelphia's walkthrough Wednesday.
Morrow missed the Eagles' victory over the Giants on Christmas Day due to an abdomen issue, but his status to open the week is encouraging. The linebacker will attempt to increase his workload at one of the team's two official practice sessions before the end of the week in order to be available for Sunday's matchup with Arizona.
