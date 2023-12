Morrow (abdomen) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Morrow missed the Eagles' Week 16 win over the Giants with this abdomen issue, but after a week of limited practice sessions, he's in line to make his return Sunday. Shaquille Leonard has likely taken over the starting middle linebacker role in Philadelphia, but Morrow could still see lots of work as one of the team's top reserves in Week 17.