Morrow finished Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Cardinals with a game-high 14 tackles (nine solo).

Morrow was one of three Eagles defenders to finish with double-digit tackles Sunday. Morrow missed the Eagles' Week 16 win to the Giants with an abdomen injury, but didn't appear hampered by that issue as he played 71 defensive snaps in Week 17. Morrow has 84 tackles (59 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 14 games this season.