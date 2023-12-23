Morrow (abdomen) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Giants.
Even after the 28-year-old linebacker recorded a DNP at Saturday's practice, he's got a shot at suiting up Monday. If Philadelphia's third-leading tackler is unable to suit up on Christmas day, Shaquille Leonard will likely see even more snaps in the Eagles' linebacker corps.
