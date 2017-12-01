DiMarco (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots but is expected to play, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

DiMarco rarely gets offensive touches, but he's a skilled blocker in the team's rushing attack. If DiMarco is held out this week, Buffalo may have to get creative since LeSean McCoy (knee) and Mike Tolbert (hamstring) are both dealing with injuries ahead of Sunday's game, leaving Travaris Cadet as the Bills' lone healthy running back at the moment.