DiMarco sat out Wednesday's first practice of the week due to an ankle injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

DiMarco hardly ever carries the ball -- he hasn't posted more than two rushes in a season since 2009 and is still looking for his first NFL rushing TD -- but he's the Bills' only true fullback and a strong special teams player, so any potential absence would affect Buffalo's game plan against the Eagles.

