DiMarco (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

DiMarco sat out Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, and he's already resumed participating without limitations. The veteran fullback is on track to play his usual role as a blocker and special-teams contributor versus Philadelphia on Sunday.

