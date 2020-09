The Bills released DiMarco (neck) from injured reserve with an injury settlement, James P. McCoy of The Buffalo News reports.

DiMarco hasn't missed a game since the 2013 season, but he won't begin the coming campaign on any roster as he recovers from a neck concern. Coach Sean McDermott wouldn't comment on the severity of the injury Monday, so there's no telling if (or when) DiMarco will receive clearance to play again.