Bills' Patrick DiMarco: Question mark for Week 5
DiMarco (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee after practicing Friday on a full basis.
DiMarco is the team's only fullback, so we'll have to assume he'll be in the lineup against the Titans if he receives full clearance ahead of the contest.
