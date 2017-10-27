Bills' Ramon Humber: Ruled out for Sunday
Humber (thumb) will not play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Humber is still yet to practice since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured thumb ahead of Week 5, and he remains without a clear recovery timetable. Matt Milano will continue to fill in as a starting linebacker in Humber's absence.
